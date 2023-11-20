53 arms licences cancelled

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 19

The office of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Joint CP) here has cancelled licences of 53 arms holders. Earlier, licences of 64 persons were cancelled in October.

A spokesperson of the Police Department said the licences were cancelled because the arms holders failed to fulfil necessary conditions. He said the erring arms holders could not give satisfactory reasons for the delay in getting licences renewed. The holder of an arms licence has to apply for renewal on the Saral portal 60 days ahead of the renewal date.

“Arms holders should get licences renewed on time, otherwise these will be cancelled,” said OP Narwal, Joint CP.

