53% posts of Block Education Officer vacant in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, March 13

As many as 53 per cent posts of Block Education Officer (BEO), the administrative officer who acts as a link between schools and district education authorities, are lying vacant across Haryana.

The situation has come to such a pass that there is no permanent BEO in CM ML Khattar’s home block Karnal.

Besides, all four posts in Panchkula district and both posts in Faridabad are lying vacant. However, Jhajjar is the only district where regular staff is manning all five posts. Data showed that of the 119 sanctioned posts, only 55 are manned by regular officers and 64 are being held as additional charges, mainly by already overburdened principals.

Deepanshu Bansal, national convener of the RTI cell of the National Students Union of India, who sought information through RTI, alleged the data had exposed the tall claims of the BJP-JJP government about improved standards of education.

While four out of six posts are lying vacant in Karnal and Ambala, two out of seven posts are vacant in Bhiwani. In Charkhi Dadri, one out of three posts is vacant.

Meanwhile, the vacancy position for other districts is as: Fatehabad (total 6, vacant 5); Gurugram (total 4, vacant 3); Hisar (total 8, vacant 3); Jind (total 7, vacant 5); Kaithal (total 6, vacant 5); Kurukshetra (total 5, vacant 3); Mahendragarh (total 5, vacant 2); Nuh (total 5, vacant 4); Palwal (total 4, vacant 2); Panipat (total 5, vacant 2); Rewari (total 5, vacant 3); Rohtak (total 5, vacant 2); Sirsa (total 6, vacant 6); Sonepat (total 7, vacant 2); and Yamunanagar (total 6, vacant 3).