530 auto drivers challaned for not installing unique code

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 16

In a special campaign against the autorickshaw drivers who did not use unique code and violated rules, the Faridabad traffic police issued challans to 530 auto drivers. They impounded 97 autos which were from outside Faridabad.

Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad police, said that Faridabad police had started the Safe City Project in which some important steps have been taken regarding the safety of women travelling at night.

For this, a unique number (Unique Identification Number Plates) is allotted to every autorickshaw drivers of Faridabad so that it is easy to track them.

“Auto drivers have been directed to keep all the information, including their own and the auto owner’s mobile number, pasted on the front portion of the autorickshaw so that if needed, a woman in need can send this photo to Dial 112. Every auto driver was directed by the traffic police to get a code installed on his auto, but some drivers disregarded the rules. In compliance with the orders, a campaign was launched against the violating auto drivers and 530 challans were issued. As many as 97 autos were impounded,” added the police spokesperson.

