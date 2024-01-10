54 Rohtak villages record sex ratio below 800

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, January 9

As many as 54 villages in Rohtak district recorded sex ratio at birth below 800 in 2023, the affected area up 28 per cent compared to 42 villages in 2022.

Worst-performing district in 2023 With 883 sex ratio at birth in 2023, Rohtak fared the worst among all 22 districts of Haryana

It had 934 ratio in 2022, taking the sixth position

Rohtak district authorities have decided to intensify monitoring as well as tracking of pregnant women

Rohtak was the worst-performing district across Haryana in 2023 in terms of the gender ratio as 883 females were born against 1,000 males. With the count standing at 934 in 2022, Rohtak slipped to the last position from sixth in the sex ratio tally in 2023 after a considerable drop of 51 points.

“Singhpura Khurd, Ladhaut, Bayyapur, Morkheri, Garnavathi, Humayunpur, Sunariya Khurd, Ritoli, Samchana, Bahu Jamalpur, Atayal, Gandhra, Garhi Majra, Baland, Bedwa, Khidwali, Pahravar, Kakrana, Khairanti and Kutana were among the worst-performing villages in the district in 2023,” said an official of the district health department.

Taking a serious note of the dismal gender ratio, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar today directed the district health authorities to intensify monitoring and tracking of pregnant women to prevent female foeticide.

“Besides identifying and nabbing those indulging in pre-natal sex determination, making the people aware of the ill-effects of gender imbalance on the society and future generations is also equally important. Hence, awareness programmes should be organised in worst-performing villages at regular intervals,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

He also directed local officials of the Women and Child Development Department to provide information about those involved in pre-natal sex determination and female foeticide. “An incentive of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to the person giving correct information about the perpetrators. The identity of the informer will be kept a secret,” he said.

Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Birla said that the villages having dismal gender ratio had been identified for carrying out public awareness programmes.

“Moreover, stress is also being laid on ensuring registration of all pregnant women in the district to check female foeticide,” he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak