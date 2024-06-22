54 villages in Sirsa declared drug-free

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 21

Under the ‘Drug-free Sirsa’ campaign initiated by the district police, seven more villages were declared drug-free on Friday. With this, 57 villages in the district have now been declared drug-free. The district comprises 342 villages and has a significant issue with drug trafficking due to its proximity with Punjab, which especially affects the youth.

At the SP office, the sarpanches and representatives of the seven villages were honoured.

These included Sarpanch Narendra Mehta from Musahib Wala; Rajesh Sheoran, representing Handi Khera-Kasan Khera; Sarpanch Jaswinder Singh from Salarpur; Ajay Kumar, representing Jhopra; Sarpanch Charanjit Singh from Shah Satnampura; Sandeep Kumar, representing Saharani; and Sarpanch Sitaram from Shahidan Wali. They were awarded mementos by the SP as a token of appreciation.

During the event SP Vikrant Bhushan encouraged all village panchayats to cooperate in making their villages drug-free. He urged them to consider the drug-free villages as role models and to participate more actively in the ongoing public movement against drugs. Bhushan emphasised that all village panchayats should play leading roles in the campaign to ensure a completely drug-free society.

SP Bhushan stated the district police were vigorously campaigning against drugs, cracking down on traffickers, and raising awareness among the public and youth through various programmes. He said that prior to this, the district police had already declared 47 villages and four wards of Sirsa city drug-free.

