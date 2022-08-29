557 sarovars built in Haryana under Centre’s scheme: Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 28

Under the Amrit Sarovar Yojana of the Centre, the Haryana Government has built 557 sarovars by August 15 this year.

The number has exceeded the projected number of 418.

Under the scheme, 75 Amrit Sarovars are to be built in every district.

This was told by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal at a review meeting of the Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority.

Directing the officials concerned to expedite the restoration work of ponds, Kaushal said the works of Amrit Sarovar and all other ponds should be completed within the stipulated time.