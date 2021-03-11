56 pollution hotspots in Haryana to be reclaimed, beautified

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, August 12

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has identified 56 hotspots in almost all districts across the state which have been causing noise, air or water pollution in any manner.

The pollution board has decided to convert these hotspots into “green spots” to curb the pollution level. The HSPCB has fixed the responsibility of various departments for the beautification and reclamation of these sites.

Two spots in Panipat The HSPCB has identified two such hotspots, Sector 25 and Nimbri dumping sites, in Panipat, which are also responsible for groundwater and air pollution. The Forest and Municipal Corporation will beautify these two spots.

The HSPCB has identified hotspots on the basis of seven points — unauthorised plastic and garbage dump sites; unauthorised malba (construction and debris) waste dump sites; sites where garbage burning is done; unpaved roads, road patches and potholes causing dust emission; congested traffic points resulting in enhanced vehicular emission; noise pollution and dust emission; areas contributing to pollution load due to the use of coal/biomass and industrial sites contributing to pollution load.

As per the sources, the HSPCB has identified seven such hotspots in Hisar, six in Gurugram, four in Faridabad, 3-3 hot spots in Karnal and Panchkula and 2-2 each in Sirsa, Fatehabad, Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Ballabgarh, Rewari, Mahendergarh, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Nuh, Panipat, Palwal, Sonepat and Yamunanagar, while one in Ambala district, said the sources.

The sources further said that to curb pollution in these sites, the department had made a specific beautification and reclamation proposal and also sought the details from the departments concerned — Forest, Urban Local Bodies (ULB), PWD (Building and Roads), Traffic police and others.

The HSPCB has sought a specific time line from the departments to complete the beautification, reclamation, smooth flow of traffic, removal of encroachments from footpaths etc.

Kalaljeet Singh, RO, HSPCB, said the pollution board had identified the hotspots which had to be converted into green spots. A list of such hotspots has been prepared and the responsibility of the departments concerned, MC and Forest Department, has been fixed for the beautification of the hot spots in Panipat, the RO maintained.

