56 students caught cheating in Class X Haryana board exam

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 4

As many as 56 Class X students taking the English paper of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) were caught copying in the district on Monday.

A total of 186 cases of cheating have been registered in the district in the ongoing examinations so far.

A flying squad team of the BSEH, which conducted a routine check at various centres, got registered a case against the students found cheating in the paper on Monday.

Hordes of youths were found throwing answer slips and chits inside the classrooms from windows or by scaling the boundary walls despite the presence of the police at a majority of the centres, it is revealed.

“Despite an easy question paper, several persons had been seen giving answer chits to the candidate,” said a teacher on duty.

He said though the policemen resorted even to canecharge to stop them, the outsiders outnumbered them at many centres.

At an exam centre in Hathin subdivision, outsiders removed the bricks of the wall of a makeshift exam room to pass on the answer chits, it is claimed.

“Though such persons ran away when the police intervened, they returned again soon after the cops moved to the other side,” said an official, who said the cheating incident resulted in disturbance to the students attempting the paper without any help as there was utter chaos due to presence and movement of the outsiders.

Meanwhile, several parents and relatives of the students were also seen roaming within the radius of 200 m of the exam centres, despite the imposition of Section 144 by the district administration.