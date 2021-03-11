58-year-old man dies as car hits bicycle in Gurugram

Gurugram, August 18
A 58-year-old security guard died after a speeding car hit his bicycle from the rear in Sector 70 here late last night. The car driver fled away from the spot with his vehicle.
The deceased, Vinod Kumar Sharma, is a native of Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh. His son, Ajay Sharma, said his father was on his way to a building site in Sector 70A — where he was employed as a security guard — when the accident occurred. “He got critically injuries in the head and died during treatment in the wee hours today,” he said.
An FIR has been registered against the unknown car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Badshahpur police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...