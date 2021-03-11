58-year-old man dies as car hits bicycle in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 18

A 58-year-old security guard died after a speeding car hit his bicycle from the rear in Sector 70 here late last night. The car driver fled away from the spot with his vehicle.

The deceased, Vinod Kumar Sharma, is a native of Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh. His son, Ajay Sharma, said his father was on his way to a building site in Sector 70A — where he was employed as a security guard — when the accident occurred. “He got critically injuries in the head and died during treatment in the wee hours today,” he said.

An FIR has been registered against the unknown car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Badshahpur police station.