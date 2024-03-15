589-gm opium in parcel to New Zealand, Patiala man booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 14

The police have booked a Patiala resident for allegedly trying to send 589 gm of opium to a person in New Zealand through a courier. According to information, the suspect had hid the opium in two packs of cream inside the parcel.

While scanning the package on Wednesday, courier company employees detected something fishy following which they informed the State Narcotics Control Bureau. When the package was opened, 589 gm of opium was recovered from the parcel.

According to ASI Sandeep Kumar of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, Virender Singh, a security investigation officer of a courier company in the Udyog Vihar area, was scanning parcels when he suspected something suspicious in a parcel. Thereafter, officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau were called and the parcel was opened.

“In the parcel, there were two Nivea cream boxes, along with other items, including clothes. When I checked the boxes of Nivea cream, opium was recovered, which weighed 589 gm. On checking the details of the parcel, it was found that Mandeep Singh of Karhali village in Patiala district, had sent the parcel. It was to be sent to Kuldeep Singh in New Zealand,” the complainant said. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.

