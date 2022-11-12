59 dengue cases in Hisar, two in Karnal; 1 dead in Fatehabad dist

Tribune News Service

Hisar/Fatehabad, November 11

With 59 cases of dengue detected in Hisar district today, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,110 this season. The outbreak of the disease has raised serious health concerns as dengue has also taken a toll on five persons in Hisar district till now.

Conduct anti-larval activities in rural areas Our seven teams are monitoring Karnal city, while 105 teams are working in rural areas to conduct anti-larval activities. Notices are being served on people where larvae are found. Dr Yogesh Sharma, Civil surgeon, Karnal

Further, the death of an 11-year-old boy due to suspected dengue in Tohana town of Fatehabad district today created scare in Fatehabad district as well. Fatehabad district has also detected five dengue positive cases, which put the total number of patients to 77.

According to information, the vector-borne disease has been spreading at an alarming rate in Hisar district this year and has even surpassed the previous year’s record. Health officials say that till November 10 last year, a total of 1,009 cases of dengue were detected, while this year a total of 1,051 dengue positive cases have been detected.

With two cases reported in the past 24 hours, the tally of dengue cases has reached 195 in Karnal district as per the official data. One death due to dengue has been confirmed so far in the district.

The actual number of positive cases may be higher as scores of unreported cases are getting treatment at private hospitals. Around 40 suspected cases of dengue are admitted to the dengue ward of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), confirmed Dr Jagdish Dureja, Director, KCGMC. As per the data of the Health Department, a maximum of 110 cases have been reported in Karnal city, while 23 in Indri Block, 21 in Kunjpura Block, 15 in Nissing Block, 12 in Gharaunda Block, four each in Taraori and Assandh, three in Ballah, two in Nigdhu, one in Nilokheri.

