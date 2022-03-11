59 EV charging stations to come up in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 10

Tata Power has collaborated with Enviro, the facility management wing of the NCR-based real estate developer Vatika Group, to install 59 electronic vehicle charging points at its properties across Gurugram.

The EV chargers will be installed at 18 locations across the properties of Vatika Group.

These chargers will be made available as public charging stations and semi-public based on the nature of the premises. As a result, the commuters will have an easy access to the chargers, encouraging them to use battery-powered vehicles.

Sandeep Bangia, head of EVs at Tata Power, said: “Our collaboration with Vatika Group is proof of our relentless support to green mobility. The millennial city will see EV adoption at a faster rate as a result of our partnership and will set an example for other cities.”

The company has deployed over 1,300 EV charging points across various cities under the EZ Charge brand, along with a digital platform to facilitate an easy and smooth customer experience.

This network of public EV charging stations provides innovative and seamless charging experiences for customers across offices, malls, hotels, retail outlets and places of public access, enabling clean mobility and freedom from range anxiety.

