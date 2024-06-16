593 kg poppy husk seized in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, June 15

The local police recovered 593 kg of poppy husk from a truck last night. The market value of the seized narcotics is reported to be Rs 50 lakh.

DSP Naresh Kumar said on Saturday that the recovery was made after an Anti-Vehicle Theft (AVT) team, led by SI Jamshed Ali, stopped a truck near the Tumsara toll plaza on the basis of inputs that a vehicle on its way to Punjab had been carrying narcotics.

He said the truck driver managed to flee, taking advantage of darkness, but his conductor, identified as Gursharan, hailing from Sangrur district of Punjab, was nabbed by the police from the spot.

The police, who conducted a search under the supervision of DSP Headquarter Kuldeep Singh found that 593.500 kg of poppy husk was packed in 31 bags in the truck. The DSP said the accused had been taken into custody for further interrogation.

