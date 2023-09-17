595 arrested in more than 100 cases of Nuh violence, says DGP

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 16

Haryana DGP Shatrujit Kapoor said today that the police had been investigating all cases registered in connection with Nuh violence. So far, the police have arrested 595 persons in over 100 cases registered at different police stations. Around 150-200 people have been detained under preventive measures.

“Chargesheets have been filed in some cases, while in remaining the process is underway,” said the DGP, who was here at the IGP Karnal Range office to hold a meeting of the police officials and ‘gram praharis’ of Karnal, Kaithal, and Panipat districts, which come under the Range.

On being asked whether Congress MLA Mamman Khan was arrested to balance the arrest of Monu Manesar, the DGP denied it and said that no action had been taken on the basis of caste and religion, but taken on evidence basis.

Counting the priorities of the Haryana Police, Kapoor said that the safety of women, effective investigation, crime control, check on gangsters and cybercrime, ensuring road safety and better use of technologies were some major priorities.

“Women’s safety is one of the top priorities of the Haryana Police, for which we are holding a campaign to register women on Dial 112. We have integrated Dial 112 and women’s helpline number 1091. Officers have been asked to make school and college-going girls as well as working women to register on Dial 112, so that the police are available whenever a woman is in trouble and asks for help,” said DGP Kapoor.

Besides, all autos are being regulated by preparing a database. The number of autos, along with the name and phone number of owner or driver, will be written inside the auto. Women sitting inside can send a picture on Dial 112 for safety. Police will also start a trip monitoring system from October, for which some changes in the software were being done. Police will keep track of their route by calling them midway or when they safely reach their destination, Kapoor asserted.

Apart from it, hotspots of crime against women are being identified and necessary steps will be taken to provide a safe and secure environment for their safety, the DGP maintained.

Later, the DGP held a meeting of ‘gram prahris’ and directed them to prepare a data of notorious people, along with people involved in suspicious activities.

Women’s safety our top priority Women’s safety is one of the top priorities of the Haryana Police. Hotspots of crime against women are being identified and necessary steps will be taken to provide a safe and secure environment for their safety. — Shatrujit Kapoor, Director-General of Police

#Karnal #Nuh