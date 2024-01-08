5K programmes held under Viksit Bharat yatra: Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said gone were the days when the actual beneficiaries had to run from pillar to post to get benefits of welfare schemes. With the radical system changes brought by both central and state governments, eligible citizens in the country and the state are benefitting from government schemes and facilities at their doorstep.

“Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the Central government is continuously working to alleviate the troubles of the common people. The ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra across the country is serving as a significant medium to reach those who, for some reason, have not yet connected with government schemes,” Khattar said while interacting with the participants of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra through video conferencing here today.

The Chief Minister said the objective of this yatra was to bring India into the category of developed nations. Currently, there are approximately 37 countries out of nearly 200 in the world that fall into the developed nation category. The Prime Minister envisions that by the time the country completes 100 years of independence in 2047, India would also be in the category of developed nations where the needs of every citizen are met, he said.

He mentioned the growth of the food-processing industry in Haryana with around 28,000 food-processing units being established in the past eight years.

Khattar stated that the state is progressing towards ‘seven-star development’, focusing on ‘shiksha’, ‘suraksha’, ‘swasthya’, ‘swabhiman’, ‘swavalamban’, SEWA and ‘sushasan’. However, due to narrow thinking of previous governments, three Cs—corruption, crime and caste-based politics flourished, which now have been eradicated to a great extent, he asserted.

He said on November 30, 2023, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Haryana was formally launched from Fatehpur Billoch village in Faridabad district. Since then, around 5,099 programmes have been conducted, with over 37 lakh people participating in it. The remaining 3,300 programmes would be completed by January 25, he added.

“Approximately 6,42,000 persons underwent health check-ups in health camps. Checks for tuberculosis were conducted for over 4.39 lakh people. Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, 29,000 people have registered. Additionally, 7.35 lakh Ayushman cards have been issued,” the CM said.

