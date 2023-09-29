5th arrest in RTA extortion case

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 28

In the ongoing investigation into illegal extortions on the pretext of registration of vehicles, permits and NOCs in the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office, the Gurugram police arrested another broker today.

This is the fifth arrest in the case. The accused has been identified as Ashish, alias Bholu, a resident of Gurugram.

A senior police officer said the preliminary interrogation had revealed that Ashish, an active agent in the RTA for 10 years, used to extort money.

