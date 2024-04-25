6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 25

As 6,092 posts in Statutory Pollution Control Boards in various states remain vacant, the Supreme Court has directed Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh -- four states with highest vacancies -- to take immediate measures to fill the vacant posts.

“We direct the aforesaid four states to respond immediately by filing an affidavit setting out the number of vacant posts, as of today, and the steps taken for filling in the vacant posts,” a Bench of Justice Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said in its April 22 order.

“We also direct the state of Punjab represented by its Advocate General to do the same thing. Needful shall be done by the states within two months from today,” the Bench said, posting the matter for further hearing on July 10.

A report submitted to the Bench by an Amicus Curiae to the top court stated that 51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollution Control Boards and Pollution Control Committees across India were vacant.

Against a sanctioned strength of 11,969 posts in various Statutory Pollution Control Boards and Pollution Control Committees, there were only 5,877 persons working; leaving the rest 6,092 posts vacant.

In Haryana, almost 65% of the posts in the state Pollution Control Board remained vacant as there were only 165 persons working against a sanctioned strength of 450. The remaining 285 posts were vacant.

In Delhi, the vacancy stood at 68% as 233 of the total 344 posts remained vacant, with only 111 persons working in the state pollution control body. Similarly, Rajasthan had almost 60% vacancy in the state Pollution Control Board. There were only 332 persons working against a sanctioned strength of 808 while the rest 476 posts remained vacant.

The situation in Uttar Pradesh was slightly better as it had less than 45% vacancies in the state Pollution Control Board. There were 407 persons working against a sanctioned strength of 732 while the remaining 325 posts awaited appointments.

The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1974 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1981 provide for creation of the Central Pollution Control Board mandated to promote and put into practice environmental laws and regulations to stop and manage pollution in India. The two Acts also create state Pollution Control Boards as statutory bodies responsible for preventing, controlling, and reducing pollution in their respective states.

