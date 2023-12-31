6,100 kg drugs seized, 170 peddlers land in police net in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Palwal, December 30

With as many as 118 cases of drug peddling registered this year, the police seized more than 6,100 kg of drugs and narcotics worth over Rs 2.5 crore in the district.

Sources in the Police Department said the seized intoxicants included around 4,018 kg sawdust poppy, 2,065 kg cannabis, 1.56 kg smack, 528 injections and 4,386 bottles of banned cough syrup from various areas since January 1. Apart from this, they also seized 600 gm opium, 210 gm heroin, 23.5 kg charas, 105 gm sulfa, and 18,437 capsules and tablets. In all, 170 persons were nabbed for drug peddling and smuggling of narcotics under the NDPS Act during this period.

In one of the major seizures made in April this year, the police managed to nab two persons with 49 kg cannabis worth over Rs 4.90 lakhs. In another such seizure, a person was arrested with 22.3 kg ganja patti worth Rs 2.20 lakh. The district police had seized over 1,362 kg ganja patti in 2022.

A police official said as part of a campaign launched by the state government against those involved in criminal activities, the police had demolished the property of a drug peddler belonging to Babupur village in May this year.

The properties of four criminals, identified as Dhan Singh of Baksua Patti, Devender of Hodal, Kapil of Lalwa village and Ashgar of Ali Meo village in the district, were also razed in September, 2022, for their involvement in crimes, including smuggling of drugs.

Besides, “We have released helpline numbers, #01275-298065 and #112, for people to provide information regarding such criminal activities,” said the SP Dr Anshu Singla.

