6,540 plaints on C-Vigil app in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal said out of 6,540 complaints received on the C-Vigil app, 6,523 had been resolved, with 4,893 being addressed within 100 minutes.

The CEO said voters from 36 states across the country were making extensive use of the C-Vigil app. So far, the commission has received 4,24,320 complaints regarding violations of the model code of conduct. He noted that Uttar Pradesh had only received 6,000 complaints whereas Haryana had received 6,540 complaints. Even in a large state like Gujarat, only 5,347 complaints have been received.

He appealed to the voters of Haryana that whenever they received information about any kind of inducement or threats to vote during the elections, they should report it to the commission through the C-Vigil app.

