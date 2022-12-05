6,594 challaned for violating lane-driving norms, says IG

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 4

The Haryana Police issued 6,594 challans for lane-driving violations between November 19 and 30 under a special drive.

Besides, 3,617 challans were issued for driving on the wrong side during that period.

Inspector General of Police (IG), Traffic and Highway, Haryana, Hardeep Singh Doon said following directions by Home Minister Anil Vij and Director General of Police PK Agrawal, a special campaign was undertaken in all districts between November 19 and 30 to check lane-driving violations and wrong-side driving. Drivers were also sensitised on both issues, he said.

Heavy vehicles should be driven in the middle lane, two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the left lane and light motor vehicles in the right lane, he said.

A fine of Rs 500 was imposed for the first violation and Rs 1,500 for the second violation, the IG said. Driving in proper lanes could reduce accidents, he added.

#karnal