6 active Covid cases in Gurugram district

Gurugram, January 5

Covid-19 has started spreading its tentacles once again in Gurugram. In the last 35 days, the Health Department has identified 37 infected patients in the district and most of them are women.

While one woman died of Covid during this period, more infected patients were being found from the areas of New Gurugram. On Friday, a total of six cases were active.

As many as 27 Covid patients were found in December, while 10 infected patients have been identified in the five days of January. While more than 10 infected patients have recovered after defeating Covid.

All infected patients were being treated in home isolation, while one woman was admitted to a hospital and she died on December 31, 2023.

In December, 27 infected patients, including eight cases, were found in Ghata village Primary Health Center (PHC) area, six cases from Chandralok PHC area, five from Badshahpur PHC area, four cases were reported from the Tighra PHC. All these PHCs are located in the area of New Gurugram.

On Friday, the Health Department confirmed Covid infection in two men. With this, the number of active Covid patients in the district has reached six.

