6 arrested for ‘sextortion’

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 30

The Nuh police busted a “sextortion” racket yesterday and arrested six persons for allegedly duping people after posing as fake “YouTube officers” and threatening to make their obscene videos viral. Nine mobile phones and 11 SIM cards were seized from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Mastaan, Ibran, Moin, Samsuddin, Irfaan and Sahid of Lafuri village in Nuh district. Inspector Sandeep Mor, incharge of the crime unit, Punhana, said they were arrested when they were reportedly cheating people while sitting in their fields.

“The accused were produced before a city court today and sent to judicial custody,” the inspector said.

