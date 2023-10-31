6 arrested for ‘sextortion’

Gurugram, October 30
The Nuh police busted a “sextortion” racket yesterday and arrested six persons for allegedly duping people after posing as fake “YouTube officers” and threatening to make their obscene videos viral. Nine mobile phones and 11 SIM cards were seized from their possession.
Those arrested have been identified as Mastaan, Ibran, Moin, Samsuddin, Irfaan and Sahid of Lafuri village in Nuh district. Inspector Sandeep Mor, incharge of the crime unit, Punhana, said they were arrested when they were reportedly cheating people while sitting in their fields.
“The accused were produced before a city court today and sent to judicial custody,” the inspector said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2
SC junks ex-Dy CM Sisodia’s bail pleas | Says transfer of Rs...
Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans: EAM
Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC Bench to begin hearing today
Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG
Terrorists gun down UP labourer on way to buy veggies in Pulwama
Infiltration attempt foiled in Kupwara district, terrorist k...
Clashes erupt with Hamas as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza Strip
Sonia: Congress opposed to India’s abstention on UN resoluti...