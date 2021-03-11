6 booked for abetment to suicide in Ambala

Ambala, August 19
Six persons have been booked in connection with the death of a 34-year-old man who allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in the cantonment area on Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as Arun, a resident of Topkhana Parade area. The police have registered a case against Arun’s wife Luxmi, Luxmi’s father Raju, mother Babli, brothers Sagar and Kamal and Luxmi’s lover Akash.
In his complaint to the police Rahul, the deceased’s younger brother, stated that Arun got married to Luxmi, a resident of Meerut, in February 2020. After their marriage, Arun came to know about an illicit relationship between Luxmi and Akash.
“When Arun raised the issue with Luxmi’s family, they supported Luxmi and threatened Arun. He took the extreme step because of the harassment he faced. A two-page suicide note was also recovered from his room”, added Rahul.
A case has been registered under varioys sections of the IPC at the Ambala Cantonment police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...