6 booked for abetment to suicide in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 19

Six persons have been booked in connection with the death of a 34-year-old man who allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in the cantonment area on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Arun, a resident of Topkhana Parade area. The police have registered a case against Arun’s wife Luxmi, Luxmi’s father Raju, mother Babli, brothers Sagar and Kamal and Luxmi’s lover Akash.

In his complaint to the police Rahul, the deceased’s younger brother, stated that Arun got married to Luxmi, a resident of Meerut, in February 2020. After their marriage, Arun came to know about an illicit relationship between Luxmi and Akash.

“When Arun raised the issue with Luxmi’s family, they supported Luxmi and threatened Arun. He took the extreme step because of the harassment he faced. A two-page suicide note was also recovered from his room”, added Rahul.

A case has been registered under varioys sections of the IPC at the Ambala Cantonment police station.

