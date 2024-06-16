6 booked on bribery charges

Hisar, June 15
The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a case against six persons, including three police officials and arrested one person on charges of bribery in Hisar today.
The ACB spokesperson said Sanchit, a resident of Gangwa, was caught red-handed by an ACB team as he was accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh. The spokesperson said action was being taken to apprehend the other suspects as well.
The spokesperson said the ACB received a complaint alleging that Sanchit, in collusion with some police officials, demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to avoid filing a case against the complainant under the NDPS Act. During the investigation, it was found that three people —Sanchit, Sunil and Ankush — and three police officers, were involved in the scam. The complainant had already paid Rs five lakh to the suspects, who were now demanding the remaining amount. Acting on this input, the ACB team set a trap and apprehended Sanchit red-handed.
Efforts are ongoing to arrest the other suspects involved in the case too, the spokesperson said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Willing to work with India, says Justin Trudeau after meeting PM Modi at G7 Summit in Italy
The meeting, which took place in Apulia, southern Italy, is ...
Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days
Unending menace: In June 2018, a similar crisis had hit Punj...
After Mohan Bhagwat’s barbs, RSS to regroup with BJP for UP Assembly bypoll battle
Sangh leader had flagged the need for humility
Amit Shah to review J-K security situation today, 3rd meet in three days
The first J-K review was held by PM Narendra Modi on Thursda...