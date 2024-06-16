6 booked on bribery charges

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 15

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a case against six persons, including three police officials and arrested one person on charges of bribery in Hisar today.

The ACB spokesperson said Sanchit, a resident of Gangwa, was caught red-handed by an ACB team as he was accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh. The spokesperson said action was being taken to apprehend the other suspects as well.

The spokesperson said the ACB received a complaint alleging that Sanchit, in collusion with some police officials, demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to avoid filing a case against the complainant under the NDPS Act. During the investigation, it was found that three people —Sanchit, Sunil and Ankush — and three police officers, were involved in the scam. The complainant had already paid Rs five lakh to the suspects, who were now demanding the remaining amount. Acting on this input, the ACB team set a trap and apprehended Sanchit red-handed.

Efforts are ongoing to arrest the other suspects involved in the case too, the spokesperson said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar