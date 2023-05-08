6 government schools without teachers in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, May 7

At least six government middle schools in the Hathin subdivision of the district have been operating without any teacher for over a year, leaving around 500 students enrolled in these schools at the receiving end, according to sources in the Education Department.

“Although one teacher has been posted in each school as part of an alternative measure, this arrangement has failed to provide comprehensive and proper teaching,” said a teacher of one of the affected schools.

The single teacher provided has been burdened with administrative or official work, and has hardly been able to provide adequate education to students of classes VI to VIII, which is a crucial stage for building a strong educational foundation. As a result, the majority of students in these schools have either been whiling away their time or relying on private tuition.

The crisis was caused by last year’s rationalisation drive, which allows teachers to choose the schools they want to work in, and no one opted for these schools. The affected schools include those in Kondal, Dhakalpur, Ladmaki, Paharpur, Mirpur and Babupur villages, where no regular teacher has been appointed in the past one year. The schools have a total strength of 501 students.

Although it is mandatory to post at least one teacher each for subjects such as Maths, English, Science, Hindi, Sanskrit and Physical Education, only a single teacher has been made available on a part-time basis from other schools which have surplus staff to ensure that the school remains functional.

Sarfuddin Mewati, a representative of Akhil Bhartiya Shahidhan Sabha, a social organisation, said the shortage of teachers has put the future of hundreds of students at risk and has led to their migration to private schools. With the new academic session already underway, the posting of the teaching staff is still awaited, leaving students and parents frustrated and worried, added Mewati. The Hathin subdivision has 48 government middle schools with the enrolment of 12,903 students.

“Alternative arrangements have been made to address the problem, and the posting of teachers is likely to be done soon after the completion of the transfer drive,” said Ashok Kumar, DEO, Palwal.

