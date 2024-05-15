6 held with 134 bottles of illegal liquor

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 14

In a crackdown on liquor mafia, several teams of Yamunanagar district police arrested six persons and recovered 134 bottles of illegal country-made liquor and two litres of lahan from their possession on Monday. Chamkaur Singh, a spokesman for the Yamunanagar district police, said separate cases under Excise Act had been registered against the accused.

“On the direction of Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia, the district police have started a drive to stop the illegal supply and sale of liquor in the district,” said Chamkaur Singh.

He said a team of the police post, Ranjitpur, had arrested Amar Dass of Bahadarpur village and recovered two litres of lahan from his possession.

A team of the CIA-II arrested Rajesh Kumar, alias Rinku, of Chanda Kheri village and recovered 45 bottles of liquor from him. Chirag Kamboj of Jagadhri was arrested with 27 bottles of liquor.

A team of the Special Staff arrested Praveen Kumar of Manbharwala village and recovered 36 bottles of illegal country-made liquor from him. A team of the Chhappar police station arrested Ramesh Kumar of Uncha Chandana village with 17 bottles of illegal country-made liquor.

The team from the Sadar police station, Yamunanagar, has arrested Shiv Rana of Badhi Majra village and recovered nine bottles of illegal country-made liquor.

