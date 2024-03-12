6 killed, 6 injured in Rewari accident

Tribune News Service

Rewari, March 11

Six persons, including four women, were killed and as many were injured in a road mishap on the Rewari-Delhi road near Masani village here on Sunday night.

Deceased women were friends A relative of one of the deceased said the women were friends and they had left for a temple in Rajasthan in a taxi on March 9

As they reached near Masani village during their return journey, their car got punctured.

The driver parked the vehicle on the roadside to replace the tyre and all six women inside got down from the car

In the meantime, another SUV rammed into their car, leaving four women dead on the spot

The drivers of both vehicles, too, succumbed to their injuries later

The deceased have been identified as Ranjana, Neelam, Poonam, Shikha and Vijay of Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) and Sunil of Kharkara village in Rewari district. The injured have been admitted to different private hospitals, where the condition of some of them is stated to be critical.

The mishap took place around 11.30 pm when seven UP-based persons, including six women, were coming back to Ghaziabad from Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan in an SUV. As they reached near Masani village, the had a flat tyre. The driver parked the vehicle on the roadside to replace the tyre and all six women got down from the car.

As the tyre was being replaced, another SUV rammed into the vehicle, leaving four women dead on the spot while the driver, Vijay, and one other occupant were injured. All five occupants of the other SUV were also injured. The police rushed to the spot and took the injured to hospitals in Rewari and Gurugram, where two others, drivers of both cars, succumbed to their injuries.

Rewari DSP Narendra Sangwan said overspeeding by the SUV driver could have caused the accident. However, an investigation was being carried out to find out the exact cause, he said.

A relative of one of the deceased said all women were friends and they had left for Rajasthan in a taxi on March 9. “They were scheduled to return to Ghaziabad on Sunday night but destiny had another plan for them,” he said, adding that his relative had informed her family members about the tyre puncture over phone. “We rushed for Rewari on getting information about the accident in the wee hours today,” he added. People said potholes on the highway had also become a major cause of road accidents.

