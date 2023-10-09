6 killed as bus of Hisar school meets with accident in Nainital

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, October 9

Six people were killed as the bus of a private school in this district fell into a gorge near Nainital in Uttarakhand on Sunday night.

Students and teachers of New Manav International School at Patan village of this district had gone on a trip to Nainital on Friday.

The bus had 31 people, including students and teachers.

The accident took place as they were returning from Nainital.

