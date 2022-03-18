6 more IAS officers for Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

The shortage of officers in the IAS cadre in Haryana is set to ease with the state getting six more officers.

While two of the officers, Sonu Bhat and Vivek Arya, allotted to the Haryana cadre on the basis of the 2020-21 Civil Services examination, are from Haryana, two others, Narinder Kumar and Vishwajit Chaudhary, hail from Rajasthan. The other officers are Yash Jaluka (Jharkhand) and Nisha (Delhi).

The Haryana-cadre allotment to these six officers is part of the annual exercise by the Department of Personal and Training (DoPT). The DoPT had allotted cadres to 177 IAS officers selected in the 2020-21 Civil Services examination. Out of the 10 officers from Haryana who were selected in the IAS, only two had been allotted the state cadre.

The cadre allotment to the newly-recruited IAS officers is a complex process with rank, caste and domicile playing a major role.

Sources said the addition of six new officers would mitigate the shortage of IAS officers in Haryana, as nine officers, including seven additional chief secretaries, are set to retire in 2022.These include VS Kundu, PK Das, Alok Nigam, Devender Singh, Amit Jha, Rajeev Arora, SN Roy, RS Verma and Pardeep Godara.

There is a shortage of IAS officers in Haryana with a substantial number of officers holding charge of multiple departments. The elevation from the HCS to the IAS is also due in the state. When this happens, the shortage of officers in the IAS would be take care of to a large extent, the sources added.