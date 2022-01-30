6 of family held in fake passport case

Tribune News Service

Fatehabad, January 29

The Fatehabad police have arrested six members of a family from Delhi in a fake passport scam busted last year by Fatehabad police. Later, they were released on bail.

The police spokesperson informed that an interstate gang involved in preparing fake passports had been busted in which 21 persons have been arrested so far including two employees of Fatehabad police, three officials of Chandigarh Passport Seva Kendra and a postman at Tohana in Fatehabad.

The police said that Sandeep Singh, his wife Amandeep Kaur, father Sardar Singh, mother Narendra Kaur, brother Manmohan Singh and brother’s wife Gurpreet Kaur, all residents of west Delhi, were also named as accused in the case.

They were formally arrested in the case and joined the investigation on Friday. Later, they were released on bail, the spokesperson said.

He said a gangster, identified as Kala Rana, was also involved in the scam and has been arrested by the Thailand Police. He will also be taken into custody after procuring a production warrant from court.

The police said that the case came to light when inspector Jagjit Singh of Fatehabad police detected the same mobile number on five passport forms. When he called up the number, it was switched off.

During address verification, it was found that the passport applicants did not live at the given addresses.