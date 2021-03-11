6 rescued after fire breaks out in residential building in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 14
Six people were rescued after a fire broke out in a high-rise residential building here, fire officials said on Saturday.
Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.
The fire broke out on 10th and 11th floors of Residency Grand Apartment in Sector 52 here around midnight. Six people were trapped and it took over four hours to rescue them, the officials said.
A call about the fire was received around midnight, said Senior Fire Officer Narendra Kumar.
“Our team reached the spot and six people were rescued. Seven fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was extinguished,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Good luck and goodbye, Congress': Sunil Jakhar's parting shot as he quits party
Before going live on Facebook, Sunil Jakhar removes Congress...
India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Notably, Centre has revised downwards estimate for wheat pro...
Delhi CM orders inquiry into Mundka fire, announces compensation
Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia vis...
Chintan Shivir: Congress calls for reset of economic policy post liberalisation
We are not stepping back on liberalisation. We are stepping ...
Major power shutdown in Punjab today as Lehra Mohabbat plant develops technical snag
Senior PSPCL officials have rushed there