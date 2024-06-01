6 shopkeepers challaned for polythene use

Yamunanagar, May 31
A team of the Municipal Corporation Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) has issued challans to six shopkeepers, who were allegedly found selling goods in banned polythene bags in Yamunanagar.
Besides issuing challans, the team of the MCYJ also confiscated the polythene bags recovered from the said shops. The team of the MCYJ, headed by Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI) Sunil Dutt raided many places, including the Radaur road area, vegetable market in the industrial area, vegetable market in the ITI area and workshop road area in Yamunanagar.
“During the raid, six shopkeepers were found selling goods in banned polythene bags. Our team issued challans to those shopkeepers on the spot and confiscated the polythene bags at their shops,” said CSI Sunil Dutt.
He said that this drive had been started on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha to put a ban on the use of banned polythene bags.
