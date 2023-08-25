6-year-old dies of snakebite

Gurugram, August 24
A minor girl died after being bitten by a cobra at Kherki Daula today. The incident took place when the girl was sleeping.
Wildlife expert Anil Gandas said the snake had been present in the victim’s house for two days before the unfortunate incident took place. The family had noticed it, but did not inform wildlife officials, assuming that it had left the area. The snake was believed to have been attracted by rats and had entered the room.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world
Pak media gives wide coverage; ex-minister calls it ‘great m...
PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping agree on more efforts for LAC pullback
On BRICS sidelines, bring up delay in border resolution
BRICS to welcome 6 more members
Argentina, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia will joi...
Arms used by 4 Sidhu Moosewala shooters yet to be recovered
Gangster Sachin’s extradition from Azerbaijan of little help