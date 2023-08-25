6-year-old dies of snakebite

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 24

A minor girl died after being bitten by a cobra at Kherki Daula today. The incident took place when the girl was sleeping.

Wildlife expert Anil Gandas said the snake had been present in the victim’s house for two days before the unfortunate incident took place. The family had noticed it, but did not inform wildlife officials, assuming that it had left the area. The snake was believed to have been attracted by rats and had entered the room.

