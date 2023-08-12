6-year-old girl raped in Sonepat village, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, August 11

A six-year-old daughter of a labourer was reportedly sexually abused in a village under Murthal police station area of the district.

As per information, a family from UP was living on a rented accommodation in the village. The girl was playing outside her home on late Thursday evening, when she went missing. Her family and villagers started searching for her, but could not find her. They, then, informed the police.

Later, a villager spotted the girl lying unconscious in the field and bleeding and informed her family. She was taken to the General Hospital, from where she was referred to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan.

The accused, identified as Neeraj of Katihar in Bihar, has been arrested.

