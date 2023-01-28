6 yrs minimum age for Class I admission now

Chandigarh, January 27
The Haryana Government today fixed six years as minimum age for admission to Class I. Issuing a letter to all District Education Officers, District Elementary Education Officers, and principals today, the Directorate of School Education said the age criteria would be applicable to all schools.
The decision has been taken to bring uniformity in admission age across the country. The state government’s decision will be implemented in stages.
For the 2023-24 session, which will start on April 1, 2023, those kids who have attained the age of 5 years and 6 months by March 31, 2023, would be admitted. For the 2024-25 session, the child should have attained the age of six by March 31, 2024, before admission.
