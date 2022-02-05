6 yrs on, government fails to iron out pole problems in Karnal district

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, February 4

Almost six years after the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) issued an order to replace all iron poles in the district, several such electric poles, which pose a threat to life, could be seen at various places.

On February 23, 2016, the Chief General Manager (commercial), UHBVN, Panchkula, had issued a circular to all chief engineers (operation), SEs (operation), XENs, SDOs and JEs in this regard, but Karnal continues to grapple with basic problem of ‘unsafe iron electric poles’, risking the lives of people.

The situation in the rural areas is worse as hundreds of such poles are still installed at various parts of rural areas.

Sources in the UHBVN said around 3,500 iron poles were identified in the district in 2019. Majority of the poles were identified in Taraori area, followed by Indri, Gharaunda, Nilokheri and other areas. Several of them were replaced, but many are still in place.

Residents say the UHBVN initiated several steps to make it hi-tech with smart meters and smart grid, but iron poles are still a worry.

“Iron poles invite accidents due to which the UHBVN had ordered to replace them with immediate effect, but some are yet to be uprooted. Karnal had been included in smart cities, but multiple iron poles at different places not only pose threat to life but also ruin the beauty of the city,” said Sunil Arora, a local resident. He said metropolitan cities were shifting to underground wires, but their district was still struggling to replace the iron poles with cemented ones. Sachin Sharma, another local resident, said iron electric poles were vulnerable for electric current and should be immediately replaced. In Karnal city, several poles are still erected and the power corporation has a lethargic approach to replace them. “At several places, dangling and lose wires are also causing a safety concern, particularly in the old city,” he said.

However, UHBVN officials claim to have replaced most of the poles. “We got around 900 iron poles replaced and the remaining will be replaced soon,” said Sudhakar Tiwari, Superintending Engineer (SE), UHBVN, Karnal circle.

3,500 identified