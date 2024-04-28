60 Charkhi Dadri villages reverse gender ratio trend in favour of girls

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 27

In a welcome change in the gender ratio, 60 villages in Charkhi Dadri district have reversed the trend of ratio in favour of girl child. The district topped the state in the sex ratio at birth (SRB) data for the three months of 2024 with 1,000 boys per 1,055 girls.

As per the figures of the district administration, more girls were born in these 60 villages in the district. Besides, the number of newborn girls and boys remained the same in 29 villages.

Geeta Saharan, District Programme Office (DPO), Women and Child Development, Charkhi Dadri, said this change could be possible with the shift in the societal mindset as well as the efforts of various agencies and departments involved in curbing the illegal exercise of pre-natal gender tests. Besides, it could be achieved by spreading awareness about the equality of girl and boy in society, Geeta Saharan added.

In Ranila village of the district, 21 girls and 15 boys were born in the first three months of the year. The SRB is in favour of the girl child in Rawaldhi, Hindol, Charkhi, Balkra, Kheri Bura, Jhojhu Kalan, Hansawas Khurd, Dandma, Gopi, Jawa, Paintawas Kalan, Rasiwas, Mai Kalan, Patuwas, Santokhpura, Lamba, Ranila, Dudhwa, Kari Dass, Rambass, Khubi Dhani, Harodi, Nimdi, Dhani Phogat, Tiwala, Kari Roopa, Rankoli, Sarangpur, Gudana, Umarwas, Bhopali, Kakroli, Hukmi, Rudrol, Mandhi, Piranu, Malpos, Sonf, Misri, Fatehgarh, Jhojhu Khurd, Dudiwala, Dohka Hariya, Mandoli, Kakroli Hatti, Changrod, Chandeni, Kheri Sanwal, Nimli, Jhinjhar, Kanheti, Gopalwas, Kasni, Narsingwas, Badal, Badesara, Bhagwi, Kaliyana, Jewali, Badrai, Jagrambas, Ghasola, Khorda and Dadhi Bana. The overall gender ratio of Haryana stands at 914.

Geeta Saharan has expressed happiness over the improvement in gender ratio. “Improvement in the SRB in Charkhi Dadri is the result of the hard work of all employees. Health workers, ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers have been launching a campaign to spread awareness about gender equality,” she added.

