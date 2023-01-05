60% Gurugram govt schools sans dedicated library room

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, January 4

Despite being dubbed as an education hub of Haryana, Gurugram still has miles to go when it comes to government schools.

A recent survey by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) revealed that 20 per cent of the city’s government schools don’t have any library.

Out of the 80 per cent that have one, more than 40 per cent have no separate designated library rooms. In the majority of schools, library means two or three cupboards stacked with books dumped in science room, staff room, store or even the makeshift kitchen.

The Education Department under the ‘Shiksha Diksha Shaikshanik Paryavekshan’ programme survey reviewed 6,438 schools in the state. As many as 269 schools were from Gurugram, 457 from Nuh and 147 from Faridabad.

According to the survey, only 10 per cent students were using library facilities on an average and Nuh emerged as the poorest performer on 11 parameters.

As per the findings, 62.8 per cent schools in Nuh have a library but only 29.98 per cent schools have separate library rooms. Similarly in Faridabad, 74.83 per cent schools have library but only 42 per cent have separate rooms.

While Nuh is the worst performer, Jhajjar is the topper in the number of schools with library at 88.24 per cent followed by Sirsa with 86.96 schools and Charkhi Dadri with 86.56 schools.

However when it comes to separate library room, Sirsa topped with 68.84 per cent schools followed by Rohtak with 65.77 per cent schools and Kaithal with 63.83 per cent schools.

Only 3 per cent of the schools in the state have approved posts of librarian and the majority of those are lying vacant.

The survey, while delving into the reading habits of children, found that the major reasons behind the dropping interest were non-accessibility to books due to lack of a separate room or a designated librarian. Other hindrances are no separate period for library like in private schools and a poor choice of books because the majority of schools have outdated curriculum books.

“It is important at the school level to inculcate the reading habit. Government schools need to take steps in this direction and we will aid them in whatever way we can,” said Vivek Kalia, Director, SCERT.

