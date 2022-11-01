60 illegal structures on Faridabad forest land, demolition imminent

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, October 31

Over 200 constructions, in the form of farmhouses, banquet halls, party lawns and residential structures, have come up illegally on land covered under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) in the Aravalli belt, claim sources. The Forest Department has already issued notices to owners of around 60 such constructions, said officials.

A survey had identified at least 60 such constructions near two villages — Ankhir and Mewla Maharajpur — located near Surajkund here and notices were served. Sources in the Forest Department said a demolition drive could be held in the first or second week of November. The survey for identification of such constructions was launched after an order of the apex court in July, in which it had stated that land covered under Section 4 of the PLPA Act be treated as forest land. As the next hearing in this connection is expected in December, the authorities need to ensure action against the encroachments on the forest land, said sources.

A two-week notice given to persons involved in unauthorised constructions near Ankhir and Mewla Maharajpur villages here has already come to an end on October 25. The owners of such constructions had been asked to produce their documents in support of their claims or remove such constructions to avoid demolition, said an official who adds that identification of such constructions in the area of Lakadpur and Anangpur villages is expected to conclude in a week. However, sources said though more than 500 constructions exist, the drive may be limited to smaller or fewer lots in the wake of political pressure or intervention.

According to a case taken up in the NGT in 2012-13, around 152 such constructions were detected. A survey by the Municipal Corporation had detected 140 such farmhouses or banquet halls in 2018-19. The authorities, which had razed 9,500 constructions in Khori village in June last year, had been charged for inaction with regard to farmhouses and banquet halls, says Sunil Harsana, a social activist.

Rajkumar, District Forest Officer, said while a survey and evaluation of the legality of the construction in the area was on, a drive may be launched soon to remove illegal constructions.