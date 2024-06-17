60 Mahendragarh colonies to get domestic power connections

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, June 16

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) authorities have decided to connect 60 colonies of Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Basti in the district with domestic electricity supply. People belonging to the below poverty line (BPL) families reside in these colonies.

“At present, these colonies are getting power supply for eight hours in a day through agricultural electricity connection. The work for connecting these 60 colonies with domestic supply will be initiated soon and take at least two months to complete,” said Ranjan Rao, Superintending Engineer, DHBVN.

Out of the 60 colonies, 19 such colonies will get domestic electricity connection in the Nangal Choudhary area. Irrigation Minister Abhe Singh Yadav, who is also MLA from here, had also raised the issue before the Assembly.

“I not only raised the issue in the Assembly but also met the Additional Chief Secretary and Chairman of the Power Corporation many times in this regard. Thereafter, it was decided that all these colonies should be provided domestic power supply,” said Yadav.

He said the government’s aim was to provide all colonies with the basic facilities of road, electricity and water.

“I had specifically raised two cases related to the Power Corporation in the Assembly. The first case pertains to domestic power connections under the Mahatma Gramin Basti Yojana on which the work has been initiated. The second case is related to the high-tension electricity lines passing above the houses. The process in the matter has alsostarted at the government level,” claimed the minister.

