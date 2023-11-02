60% residents yet to get domestic help verified in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 1

Eight months after the Gurugram administration ordered the creation of domestic help data base, 60 per cent of residents are yet to get their helps verified.

With a spurt in thefts involving domestic helps, the local administration has now issued a final warning. “This is for the safety of individuals and the local community. No matter for how long you employ a person, he/she has to be verified by the police. We have roped in RWAs to help in the same and will soon start penalising violators. Registration will also help workers, who will not be harassed,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

In March, the district administration had issued a direction to prepare a database of the domestic employees. According to the direction, placement agencies engaged in providing domestic staffers will share data with the district administration and RWAs, and individual households will provide details of their domestic help. The data was supposed to have details like name, age, community, permanent address, phone number and Aadhaar number. In case, Aadhaar was not available, the agency would have to provide a document related to age proof. Even the police have announced action against the defaulting employers.

“The police verification of domestic staffers is mandatory and it is the responsibility of employers to get it done. We are now going to enforce it strictly and take action against those failing to comply with the direction. We will also initiate action against those who fail to comply with the police direction,” said DCP (Crime) Vijay Pratap Singh.

Residents can go to websites such as haryanapoliceonline.gov.in or harsamay.gov.in and submit the documents. They can also visit police stations and submit the details.

RWAs roped in We have roped in RWAs to help in the process and will start penalising the violators. Verification will not only help the residents, but also protect workers from harassment. — Nishant Yadav, Deputy Commissioner

#Gurugram