 600 acres near AIIMS project to be declared ‘controlled area’ : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
600 acres near AIIMS project to be declared ‘controlled area’

Rates rise multi-fold in Majra village; property dealers woo villagers

The AIIMS project site at Majra village in Rewari district.



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, July 14

Though the foundation stone of the ambitious AIIMS project at Majra-Bhalkhi village here is yet to be laid, the market price of the land located around the project site has shot up more than twice the rate at which it was bought by the state government from villagers for the project.

CLU nod must for commercial activities

A proposal to get over 600 acres around the AIIMS project declared as ‘controlled area’ was recently sent to Director (Town Planning). It will be mandatory to get the change of land use (CLU) nod for carrying out commercial activities over the land after being declared a ‘controlled area’. Mandeep Sihag, DTP, Rewari

Hoping for a good return after the setting up of the project, locals as well as Gurugram-based property dealers and builders are contacting villagers to convince them to sell their land to them.

Taking a serious view of the scenario, the local office of Department of the Town and Country Planning has sent a proposal to the state authorities for bringing over 600 acres surrounding the AIIMS project under the purview of “controlled area” so that no one can carry out any sort of commercial activity without getting the change of land use (CLU) nod from the authorities.

Moreover, Minister for Cooperatives, Dr Banwari Lal, who is the BJP MLA from Bawal, has also directed the District Town Planner (DTP) and officials of other respective departments to not let anyone do illegal construction and plotting around the AIIMS site. He has also directed the DTP to demolish illegal construction with immediate effect if found there. The minister has also asked the revenue officials to register the sale deed of only those villagers who have provided the land for the project. Notably, Majra village falls in the Bawal Assembly segment.

“The state government purchased over 200 acres from residents of Majra village at the rate of Rs 40 lakh per acre for the project, but now the prices have shot up to over Rs 1 crore per acre. Local as well as Gurugram-based property dealers and builders are eyeing the land and also contacting those whose land is located near the AIIMS site to buy it. They know that land rates will increase multi-fold after setting up the project,” said a property dealer.

Ravinder Hathi, sarpanch, Majra village, said land owners were demanding arbitrary rates which started from Rs 1 crore per acre.

Mandeep Sihag, DTP, Rewari, confirmed that a proposal to get over 600 acres located around the AIIMS project declared as “controlled area” had recently been sent to the Director (Town Planning).

“It will be mandatory to get the CLU nod for carrying out commercial activities over the land after being declared a ‘controlled area’,” Sihag added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Cooperatives Banwari Lal, while inspecting the site in Majra village, said the foundation stone of the AIIMS project would be laid soon. “We are trying to get the time of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this. The project will benefit not only Rewari but surrounding districts of Haryana and Rajasthan,” he added.

