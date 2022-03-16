61 stone crushers in Mahendragarh adhering to green norms

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar here today told the House that 90 stone crushers in the Nangal Choudhary Vidhan Sabha constituency of Mahendragarh district were being installed with the consent of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

He said of the 90 crushers, 61 were found to be adhering to environmental norms, 25 were not complying with the cited norms and emissions and the consent for the operation of four units had expired and, thus, the units were closed on their own.

Meanwhile, land registration will now be done up to a distance of 100 meters from the Faridabad Air Force Station, for which the process will be started within 48 hours. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala gave this assurance in response to a question raised by a member of the House during the Budget session of Vidhan Sabha here today.

He said a few years ago, an officer banned the registration of lands here without the permission of the government. “An investigation will be launched against him to figure out the reason,” he added.

In response to another question regarding the wheat stored in the godowns of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), which when comes to the public distribution system is of poor quality, Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, clarified that the entire control of the FCI godowns was under the Centre. “The state government has no role in this,” he added.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta said the state government had received applications from 1,300 colonies in the state for providing essential services in the municipal areas that lack civic amenities and infrastructure. Of those, 845 fall within the municipal limits. He added that to date, the maps of 27 colonies which are within the limits of Sonepat Municipal Corporation, had been received from the Town and Country Planning Department, which would be completed as per the said Act and norms.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the SDE of the HSVP, who had verified the bills with regard to the work of shifting the sewerage line passing under the IFFCO Chowk flyover in Gurugram, had been repatriated to his parent department and stern action would be taken against him after the probe was completed.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister JP Dalal, on behalf of the Chief Minister, said the work of shifting the sewerage line passing under IFFCO Chowk flyover in Gurugram was completed by the NHAI in 2017 under the supervision of the HSVP.

