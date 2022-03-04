62 autorickshaw stops earmarked in Rohtak city

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, March 3

Having successfully implemented odd-even system for autorickshaws to ease out traffic congestion, the district traffic police have now earmarked 62 points in the city for them to curb traffic jams and road mishaps.

It has also urged the Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities to draw white line and install boards at all such points so that local residents can not only know about these but also reach there to board autorickshaws.

The MC authorities have also sanctioned the budget to execute the plan and are also gearing up to float tenders in this respect. More than 7,000 auto-rickshaws are in the city, which are plying on the even-odd basis.

“A study has revealed that autorickshaws are one of the major causes of traffic jams and minor mishaps in the city as the drivers stop the autorickshaws at any point on main roads without following traffic rules as soon as they spot people standing there. It leads not only to traffic jams but also road mishaps. Since there are no stoppage points for auto-rickshaws in the city hence people stand anywhere on road to board an autorickshaw,” said Dr Ravinder Singh, DSP (Traffic).

He maintained a meeting of autorickshaw drivers would be called to make them aware of the points as soon as the corporation installed the boards and white line there. Those autos found halting at points other than those designated would be challaned. The points have been identified in such a manner so that people do not have to face any inconvenience in boarding autorickshaws, he added.

The DSP said such points would be established at Sukhpura Chowk, Bhiwani Chungi, Jind Bypass, Mata Darwaja Chowk, Gohana Adda, General Hospital, Chhotu Ram Chowk, HUDA Complex, Jhajjar Road T Point, Quilla road, Bhiwani Stand, Durga Bhawan, Kachha Beri Road, Old Bus stand, Hisar Bypass Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk, Government Women College, Sonepat Stand, Subhash Chowk, Ashoka Turn, Bajrang Bhawan, Bapu Park, Medical Mor, Power House Chowk, Jat College, MDU Gate, Delhi Bypass, Sheela Bypass, Vishal Mega Mart and Shri Ram Rangshala.

Manmohan Goyal, Mayor, Municipal Corporation, said a proposal for setting up autorickshaw stop points in the city had been passed by the General House of the corporation. Hence, tenders to install the boards would be floated soon so that the plan could be executed at the earliest.

Defaulters to be challaned

Autos found halting at points other than those designated will be challaned. The points have been identified in such a manner that people do not have to face any inconvenience in boarding autorickshaws. —Dr Ravinder Singh, dsp (Traffic)

Proposal passed by House

A proposal for setting up autorickshaw stop points in the city has been passed by the General House. Hence, tenders to install the boards will be floated soon so that the plan can be executed at the earliest. —Manmohan Goyal, Mayor, Municipal Corporation