62% posts vacant in HSPCB

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, November 17

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) is facing an acute staff shortage. The HSPCB is working with just 38 per cent of the sanctioned strength in 22 districts of the state.

As per the available information, only 178 employees are currently working against the sanctioned strength of 481.

Environment activist Varun Gulati sought information from the HSPCB about the total strength of the employees on October 20 this year about the sanctioned and vacant posts, number of employees on deputation, additional charge to officials and about the long-stayed employees.

In a reply, the HSPCB said there were 481 sanctioned posts — including 448 regular, 33 outsourced and three diminishing, in the board. But, against these sanctioned posts, 303 (62 per cent) are lying vacant. Besides, eight officials have a long stay at the same station, five are on deputation while nine have additional charge in the board.

As per the details available, there are two sanctioned posts of Chief Environment Engineer and both are lying vacant. Similarly, two posts of chief scientific officer, nine of senior scientist, 15 of environmental engineer, 10 of scientist ‘C’, 25 of scientist ‘B’, 58 of assistant environment engineer, 24 of junior environmental engineer, 36 of assistant, 35 of clerk and some other posts are also lying vacant in the HSPCB.

The activist said the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in its order dated February 5, 2021, in a case of Aryavrat foundation v/s Ms Vapi Green Enviro Limited and others, said the work of regulators should be full time for the incumbents appointed applies to all key positions, including chairman, member secretary and regional officers, engineers and scientists of the board. Such incumbents may not be given any other additional charge, he added.

But, nine officials in the HSPCB were working with additional charges, which was a direct violation of the NGT orders, Gulati alleged. “Pollution is on rise in the state but the HSPCB is not able to initiate immediate action against the violators due to the staff crunch,” the activist added.

When contacted, HSPCB chairman P Raghavndra Rao said, “The process to fill the vacant posts is on, but it will take time. Requisitions have been sent to the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) to fill the key posts and to the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for other positions. Besides, requisitions have also been sent to various depts to send their eligible officials on deputation.”