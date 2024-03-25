629 houses built on HSVP plots in Faridabad not in official record

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 24

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) authorities are yet to resolve the issue of alleged irregularities regarding the record of as many as 629 houses built on the plots allotted by the department way back in 1990s in Sector-3 here.

The department has been issuing notices for collection of extension fee despite the fact that houses have already been built on the plots allotted by the HSVP, but these are yet to come on the official records of the department.

Extension fee is collected from the plots where construction is not done in due period after allotment according to officials. The HSVP had allotted residential plots of the size of 36 sq yards under the rehabilitation policy to slum (jhuggi) dwellers in 1990-91 and exempted these from certain conditions like getting Completion Certificate (CC) as applicable for constructions in residential sectors of the HSVP.

“The authorities have been issuing notices of extension fee as the constructions have not been recorded officially by the department, making the residents run from pillar to post for getting the loophole rectified,” said Subhash Lamba, president, Residents Welfare Federation of Sector-3, where these plots or houses are located.

Claiming that while two to three-storeyed houses or buildings had come up over the years on these plots, he said the official record continues to show the houses as vacant plots due to those not acquiring the Completion Certificate (CC).

In a communication addressed to the Chief Information and Technology Officer, HSVP, on January 10, the local authorities had written for the updating of the records in the official system regarding the plots in Sector-3 on basis of a report submitted by the SDE-Survey here. The Divisional Commissioner has asked the HSVP to remove the lacunae and provide relief to the residents.

