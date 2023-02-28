62K teachers yet to get January salary, plan stir

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 27

Around 62,000 government teachers of Classes I to VIII are yet to get their salaries for January. They have threatened to launch an agitation if the government did not release the salaries immediately.

An official of the Education Department said some guest teachers had not got their wages for December 2022 as well. “February is about to end. Routine expenses are becoming a cause for concern. If our salaries are further delayed, it will adversely affect our budgets,” Monika Singh, a teacher at a primary school here, said. About 2,500 teachers have not received their salaries in the district.

Technical glitch The delay has been caused due to a technical glitch in the newly introduced online system to transfer the payments directly in bank accounts of the teachers. The department will soon resolve the issue. —Munesh Chaudhary, Faridabad DEO

Rakesh Kumar, another teacher, said, “Several teachers are facing difficulty to pay monthly instalments of bank loans.”

District Education Officer Munesh Chaudhary said the delay had been caused due to a technical glitch in the newly introduced online system to transfer the payments directly in bank accounts of the teachers. She claimed that the department would soon resolve the issue.

A teacher, Madhu Maheshwari, said the authorities had not revealed the deadline to resolve the problem. An office-bearer of the Haryana Primary Teachers' Association, Chatar Singh, said the teachers would start an agitation if the pending salary was not released soon. He also demanded that JBT teachers should not be deployed on election duty as booth level officers.