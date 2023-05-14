63 bags of illegal subsidised urea seized in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 13

The Yamunanagar police seized 63 illegal bags of subsidised agriculture grade urea from a tractor-trailer today. The authorities of the Farmers and Welfare Department, Yamunanagar, got a tip-off that illegal urea bags were to be supplied to plywood factories for makingglue.

Harish Pandey, Subject Matter Specialist (Agro) of the Agriculture Department, Yamunanagar, said he got information that the police had caught a tractor-trailer loaded with 63 illegal bags of subsidised agriculture grade urea from the area falling under the Buria police station of Yamunanagar district.

He said the tractor-trailer, carrying urea bags, was parked by the police in the police lines, Jagadhri. He further said they had taken samples of the urea and sent these to a laboratory.