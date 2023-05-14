63 bags of illegal subsidised urea seized in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, May 13
The Yamunanagar police seized 63 illegal bags of subsidised agriculture grade urea from a tractor-trailer today. The authorities of the Farmers and Welfare Department, Yamunanagar, got a tip-off that illegal urea bags were to be supplied to plywood factories for makingglue.
Harish Pandey, Subject Matter Specialist (Agro) of the Agriculture Department, Yamunanagar, said he got information that the police had caught a tractor-trailer loaded with 63 illegal bags of subsidised agriculture grade urea from the area falling under the Buria police station of Yamunanagar district.
He said the tractor-trailer, carrying urea bags, was parked by the police in the police lines, Jagadhri. He further said they had taken samples of the urea and sent these to a laboratory.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka
BJP loses its only southern state I 13 ministers of Bommai g...
Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Of 51 seats traversed, grand old party won 36
Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner
Becomes AAP’s sole MP in the Lok Sabha
BJP sweeps UP's urban local body polls
SP nominee defeats saffron party candidate in Atiq Ahmed’s w...