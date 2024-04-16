64 booths declared ‘critical’ at 25 locations in Kaithal district

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, April 15

As many as 64 polling booths at 25 places have been declared ‘critical’ in all four Assembly constituencies of the district, which are part of the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat. These have been identified after reviewing incidents during previous elections.

There are 807 polling booths in the four Assembly constituencies in the district. Of them Ghula Assembly constituency has 199 booths, Kalayat Assembly segment 209, Kaithal Assembly 215 and Pundri Assembly segment 184.

Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar said strict security measures were being implemented at these polling stations by the district administration for the Lok Sabha general elections scheduled on May 25, so that all voters could confidently exercise their voting rights

The DC said during the Lok Sabha elections, no election office of any political party would be allowed within 200 metres of any polling station. Only one flag and banner could be displayed at such an election office

Guidelines have been issued by the Election Commission of India, under which the political parties have been instructed not to open any office on any religious premises, near any educational institution or hospital

Twelve polling booths have been declared ‘critical’ in five locations in the Ghula Assembly segment, which include booth number 62 of Sega plot, booth numbers 125 and 126 of Government Primary School at Kangthali, booth numbers 183 and 187 of Government Senior Secondary School, Kharkaan, booth numbers 109, 111 and 112 of Government Primary School and booth number 32 of Government Primary School.

Similarly, 11 booths at five locations have been declared ‘critical’ in the Kalayat Assembly segment, which include booth number 88 of Ramgarh Pandwa, booth numbers 5 and 6 of Government Primary School, Dubbal, booth numbers 132, 133 and 134 of Government High School, Nandkaran, booth numbers 135, 136 and 137 of Government Senior Secondary School, Serdha, and booth numbers 138 and 139 of Government Girls Primary School, Serdha. As many as 26 polling booths at nine locations have been identified as critical in the Kaithal Assembly segment, which include booth number 22 of Ujhana, booth numbers 192 and 193 of Diodekheri, booth number 199 of Sapankheri, Booth numbers 13,14, 15 and 16 of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Kyorak, Booth numbers 29, 30, and 89 of Government Senior Secondary School, Patti Afgan, booth numbers 176, 177, and 178 of Saini Dharamshala Chandana Gate, booth numbers 62, 63, 64, 65, and 66 of Government High School, Sajuma, and booth numbers 26, 27, and 28 of Government Senior Secondary School, Khurana, and booth numbers 35, 36,37,and 38 of Government Senior Secondary School, Manas.

Besides, 15 booths at six locations of the Pundri Assembly segment have been declared ‘critical’, which comprise of booth number 17 of Government Primary School, Pabla, booth number 32 of Government Primary School, Raiwali, booth numbers 18,19 and 20 of Government Senior Secondary School, Dhand, booth numbers 44, 45 and 46 of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Kaul, booth numbers 69,70, and 71 of Government Senior Secondary School, Fathehpur and booth numbers 146 to 149 of Government Senior Secondary School, Pai.

