64 unauthorised colonies in Panipat likely to be regularised

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, May 29

As many as 64 illegal colonies spread in outer areas within the MC limits are likely to be regularised soon. The Municipal Corporation (MC), Panipat, has put this agenda in the General House meeting for discussion and after getting a green signal from the House, the proposal will be sent to the government for approval. After the approval of these colonies the development work will start.

Notably, the state government has announced to regularise unapproved colonies across the state recently and issued the notification. The government has decided to regularise all those colonies which had come up prior to February 14, 2022 and also relaxed the norms to regularise such illegal colonies.

After approval, to be sent for govt nod The proposal to regularise these unauthorised colonies will be discussed at the General House meeting on Monday. After the approval of the House, the proposal will be sent to the government for approval. The development works will begin after these colonies are regularised. —Yashender Singh, commissioner, MC Easy to provide amenities After regularisation, it will be easier to provide basic amenities to the residents who have been living in these colonies for the past many years. —Ravinder Bhatia, councillor, Ward 10

In Panipat, scores of colonies are spread in the outer areas where thousands of people are living. However, these people do not have the ownership of their properties and they are having only the full-payment agreement of their properties.

If these colonies are regularised by the government, the people living in these colonies will be able to get their properties registered in their names.

Besides, the people living in these colonies, who are forced to live without basic amenities — sewerage, proper supply of water, roads and others — will get these basic amenities.

Following the directions of the government, a survey was conducted by the District Town Planner Office and was sent to the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Department. A list of 64 colonies was sent by the ULB headquarters to the Commissioner, MC, Panipat, sources said. In the list, maximum colonies are extensions of old approved colonies, the sources added.

Now, the MC authorities have put this agenda for discussion at the General House meeting, scheduled for May 30. Ravinder Bhatia, Councillor, Ward 10, said to regularise the unauthorised colonies was a good move of the government. After regularisation, it will be easy to provide basic amenities to the residents living in these colonies for the past many years, he added.

Yashender Singh, Commissioner, MC, said the proposal to regularise these colonies would be discussed at the General House meeting on Monday. After the approval of the House, the proposal will be sent to the government for approval, he added.

The development works will begin after these colonies are regularised, the Commissioner maintained.

